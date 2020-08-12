D’Arbonne Water System South issues partial boil advisory

According to the D’Arbonne Water System South, they’re issuing a partial boil advisory due to repair work on the main line.

The water system says the advisory will effect the following roads:

Dogwood Lane, Trenon Lane, and Alexis Drive.

This advisory is effective immediately and will remain in effect until rescinded.

