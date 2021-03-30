D’Arbonne Water System North has issued a partial boil advisory

KTVE/KARD (03/30/21) — D’Arbonne Water System North in Union Parish has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are 220 and 216 Barron Street, 160 and 159 Dixon Road, 241-297 Crip Mason Road, 1019-2494 Highway 3121, and ALL addresses on Hunt Road.

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes brushing teeth, making ice, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System North.