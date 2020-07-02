Union Parish, La. (07/02/20)— D’Arbonne Water System – North has issued a boil advisory for a portion of its customers.

The affected areas are:

The following addresses on Bobby Smith Road: 722, 782, 1079, 1105, 1164, 1179, 1189, 1206, 1212

The following addresses on Tucker Store Road: 1577-2015

The following addresses on Pilgrims Rest Church Road: 288, 845, 864, 895, 902, 917

And ALL of the following roads:

Thurmon Road

Troy Road

Claude Road

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their water for ONE FULL MINUTE before use.

This includes making ice, brushing teeth, and in the rinsing or preparation of food.

This boil advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by D’Arbonne Water System – North.

