The D’Arbonne Water North is issuing a boil advisory due to a break in a water main.

This advisory is in effect for the following roads and addresses:

All of Beulah Church Road

161, 121, 753, 740 Percy Road

297 Leonard Bridges Road and residences on the corner of HWY 550 and Cherry Ridge

111 Five Oaks Road

820 and 834 Liberty Church Road

Addresses of 3695, 3421, 3302, 3338, 2958, 2979, and 2950 on HWY 550

This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.

We will update this article as we receive more information.

