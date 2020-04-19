The D’Arbonne Water North is issuing a boil advisory due to a break in a water main.
This advisory is in effect for the following roads and addresses:
All of Beulah Church Road
161, 121, 753, 740 Percy Road
297 Leonard Bridges Road and residences on the corner of HWY 550 and Cherry Ridge
111 Five Oaks Road
820 and 834 Liberty Church Road
Addresses of 3695, 3421, 3302, 3338, 2958, 2979, and 2950 on HWY 550
This advisory will remain in effect until rescinded.
