Danken Trail feeds front line workers at St. Francis, issues challenge to other local restaurants

MONROE, La. — Earlier this week, Danken Trail delivered 80 meals to the St. Francis Medical Center to front line hospital workers.

They’re delivering meals as part of the Danken Trail Challenge where they are challenging local restaurants to deliver meals to front line workers.

Danken Trail challenged Catfish Cabin and encouraged Catfish Cabin to challenge the next restaurant.

“There’s a lot of restuarants out here and all of them are being benefited by our community and it’s time to do something for the community to help these front line workers who are on the front lines and taking greater risk than anybody out here,” said Danken Trail co-owner Steve Farmer.

Danken Trail says they hope many restaurants join the challenge and that it makes its way back around to them to be challenged again.

