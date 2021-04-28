Dallas, TX man arrested in Ouachita Parish after deputies find over 1 pound of marijuana and 34 ecstasy pills

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)– According to OPSO, on Tuesday, April 27 a traffic stop was initiated on Camp road in West Monroe after witnessing a vehicle crossing the median and shoulders of the road.

Reports state, deputies could smell marijuana oozing out of the vehicle when they approached the driver. Immediately, deputies advised 32-year old Demarco Elliot of his rights which he said he understood and waived.

Elliot did admit to there being one ounce of marijuana in the console of his vehicle when asked by officers to search the vehicle of any illegal drugs or weapons.

After searching Elliot’s vehicle, deputies found 6 USPS boxes in the trunk along with a black suitcase. The boxes and suitcases both contained the following: 4.419 grams of THC edibles, 603 grams of loose marijuana, 4 THC vape pens, 34 ecstasy pills and a large sum of U.S. currency.

When deputies attempted to handcuff and place Elliot under arrest, he took of running screaming “NO!”.

After a short pursuit, deputies were able to catch Elliot, place him under arrest and book him into O.C.C. for the above charges. Elliot told deputies he was to receive a payment in the amount of $10,000 to successfully transport the drugs.