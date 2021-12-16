DOTD addresses the significant increase in fatal crashes across Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– 2021 has been a devastating year for Northeast Louisiana traffic fatalities with death tolls topping out at over 900. The Louisiana department of transportation and development held a press conference today to help prevent further casualties and give safety tips to drivers.

In attendance for the press conference was MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, DOTD, Louisiana State Trooper Sgt. Mark Dennis, Transportation Safety Coalition, and Freddie Burns of the Victim Services Specialist.

“So far for the year 2021 we surpassed the total number of fatalities in the trooper f area. We’ve investigated 56 fatal crashes, resulted in 67 deaths, 1,700 crashes without injury, more than 9,000 speeding tickets, and issued more than 3,400 seatbelt tickets. In 2021 so far over 900 people have died on Louisiana road ways. Continuing travel during the holiday season I’m asking motorists to do everything they can to make the holiday season a safe one”, said Sgt. Mark Dennis of the Louisiana State Police Department.

Here are some tips to remember to keep yourself and others safe while driving. Always make sure your seatbelt is buckled, limit distractions that means no texting while driving and always keep both hands on the wheel at all times.

There has been a total of 908 traffic fatalities in 2021 across Northeast Louisiana.

