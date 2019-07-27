CYBERSECURITY ATTACKS: Morehouse Parish School Board member talks about what happened

MOREHOUSE, LA (07/26/19)–A State of Emergency has been issued by Governor John Bel Edwards regarding cybersecurity. This ongoing cybersecurity attack has effected multiple local government agencies– including Monroe schools and the Morehouse Parish School District.



On July 8th- there was a computer system disruption in Monroe City Schools. The district is scanning every computer and server before school starts. We reached out to Superintendent Brent Vidrine but haven’t heard back from him.



However, he gave a statement on Tuesday the 9th saying “No information was lost and business services weren’t shut down. The district restored it’s system to a previous backup point.”



In addition to Monroe schools, Morehouse Parish was attacked this week. “The bulk of our personnel files were basically hacked into,” said Tab Wilkerson, Morehouse Parish School Board Member: District 3.



This malware attack was believed to be aimed at gaining access to the system. The only way to get the information back would be to pay the ransom. And he doesn’t think the attackers have done their research.



“We’re the poorest state in the entire united states and to apply a ransom for our information seems a little short sided,” said Wilkerson.



They’re using every resource that’s available to them like the FBI, Homeland Security, and a Cyber Security Force .



“Fortunately everything is handled to an extent to where it’s not directly going to effect or impact anyone,” said Wilkerson.



The school district and state have acted fast to the situation.



“I’m pretty happy with the response time on everything on (?)everyone there in central office of getting it under control and doing what was necessary to keep things running,” said Wilkerson.

Governor John Bel Edwards says the state has a cyber security commission that focuses on preparing, responding, and preventing any cyber attacks.

This is the first time that commission has been activated since 2017.