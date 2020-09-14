Cyber-criminals claim to hit the Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana with a ransomware attack

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cyber-criminals who claim to have launched a ransomware attack on The Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana have published what they claim to be stolen court documents online.
According to an article published by InfoSecurity Magazine, the attackers claimed to have stolen court documents that are responsive verdicts for a second-degree kidnapping, an armed robbery, and a case of aggravated rape among other documents.
As of right now, the Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana website, 4jdc.com, appears to be down.
The Fourth Judicial District Court of Louisiana covers Ouachita and Morehouse Parishes, and handles civil, criminal, and juvenile cases.
KTVE/KARD reached out to the Fourth Judicial District Court for a statement from the Clerk of Court, who was unavailable at the time. An employee did say that these are just rumors following the Court’s systems being knocked offline during Hurricane Laura.
