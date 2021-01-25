Cultural Diversity Council launches at University of Louisiana Monroe; Black Lives Matter artwork unveiled

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Students at University of Louisiana Monroe are creating a Cultural Diversity Council aimed at including all students at the campus. Monday they unveiled a new art piece as a kickoff for Black History Month. The art is 16 letters spelling out the words Black Lives Matter in hopes to create a discussion on the college campus and create change for students.

“We are here today because Black Lives Matter,” said Dr. Ron Berry, ULM President.

Each letter is about 7 feet tall, with a painting done by 16 local artists.

“Each letter represents the viewpoints of one of the black creatives circle artists. It’s their story. It’s their opportunity to say what they might not have been able to say before,” said Brooke Foy, Cultural Diversity Council Advisor.

“Especially honored when I found out they were gonna be displayed here because I’m a graduate! Being Silent, is what I chose,” said Jennifer K. Haynes, Artist.

In addition to an art unveiling Monday, students at ULM also launched the Cultural Diversity Council.

“Our goal is to bridge gaps and let everyone know that we are one at ULM,” said Erik Burton, Cultural Diversity Council President.

“The CDC will be an umbrella that supports any and all….all…that chooses to come together as one community and one ULM,” said Shacorria Green, Cultural Diversity Council Vice President.

“This unveiling speaks to the past as it merges with the present. By simply displaying the statement that Black Lives Matter Too,” said Dr. Saulsberry, Executive Director Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

These letters will be up until the end of February. February 2nd, the Cultural Diversity Council will be hosting a Black History March on campus. For more information about the council, follow their Twitter or Instagram @ULM_CDC.