CROSSETT, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — A boutique in the city of Crossett, Ark., is hosting its Pink Friday Sale on Friday, November 18, 2022. The sale will be at local boutique Meraki Flair from 5 PM to 8 PM at 203 W 3rd Ave, Crossett, Ark.

The sale comes as a “huge day to shop small first”, a major sale happening ahead of Black Friday and ahead of big companies. The sale will also include door buster items, promotions, and free goodie bags to the first 20 customers.