Crossett School District employee under investigation for allegedly inappropriately touching a student

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 4/7/21 — An employee with the Crossett School District is on administrative leave while being investigated for allegedly inappropriately touching a middle school student, according to the Crossett Police Deparment.

Investigator Matt Brooks told KTVE/KARD that an initial report was filed to a school within the district last month and it was then reported to Arkansas State Police Crimes Against Children Division Child Abuse Hotline.

Brooks couldn’t confirm when the alleged incident occured, the extent of the incident and which school the employee worked for. Though, he did say the employee hasn’t returned to work since spring break due to the investigation.

The employee hasn’t been arrested but has sought legal counsel, according to Brooks.

This is the second investigation within the last year involving employees in the Crossett School District.

A first year teacher and football coach pled guilty in November to having several interactions with a 17-year-old during school hours. That incident was caught on surveillance video.

We reached out to Crossett School Superintendent Gary Williams. He says the district is taking this very serious and he didn’t want to provide any further comments while this alleged incident is being investigated by police.