Crossett Police asking for help to identify person who 12-year-old girl ran away from home with

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crossett Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a person that they say a 12-year-old girl ran away from home with.

Sarah Givens

According to CPD, they received a report on Monday night that 12-year-old Sarah Givens had runaway from home with a guy she met on Badoo, a social media dating website.

The guy’s profile name is “ruinkyngrick” and is pictured below.









If you know who this is or if you have seen Sarah Givens, please call the Crossett Police Department at 870-364-4131.