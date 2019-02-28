Crossett High School hosts 3rd annual career day, former NBA player guest speaker Video

CROSSETT, Ar. - (02/27/19) Students at Crossett High School had a chance to see what theire future holds with the school's 3rd annual career day.

"It's the best overall," said Titus Warren.

The career fair this year was different from previous years. Before, employers set up tables in the gym and students would walk around to each table and ask questions. This year, speakers were placed in a classroom and sudents went around to their top five career choices.

"We had approximately 45 different business and industry partners as well as representatives from the area colleges and technical schools," said Kristi Clanton, one of the organizers of the event.

The biggest difference was the variety of careers students had to choose from. The school was filled with former pro athletes, business owners, lawyers, doctors, journalists, nurses, therapists, engineers and the list goes on and on.

"It gives the kids that don't know what they want to do with their life an opportunity to venture out and see what they actually can do," said Hope Adkins, senior student at CHS.

It was even beneficial for those students who thought they knew what they wanted to do.

"It helped me find a whole different career path than what I thought I was going to go into," said Anna Hammons. "I'm interested in something else now."

Former Razorback legend and NBA star, Sidney Moncrief, was the guest speaker for the career day. His main message for the students was helping them realize how important soft skills are in any profession

"The focus of today is to just have them be better, more focused on their careers, be kinder to one another, learn more professionalism and enjoy life," said Moncrief.

Students say this was a huge benefit to them and they're appreciative of all the employers that came out.