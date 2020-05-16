Crossett High School graduates seniors through a car parade

The City of Crossett had a graduation parade for its seniors today.

It was supposed to be the day the graduates walked across the stage-but Covid-19 had other plans.

There are 123 students in this year’s senior class.

​

They each paraded down Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Main street as the community cheered them on.​

The seniors say this year ended unexpectedly but they’re glad the community came together to celebrate.​

“They have definitely tried to make up for it and give us something special to remember.”​

James hampton,” said Ashlynn Ebarb​.

“For it to be gone right now and they plan this. It feels good,” says James Hampton

This day will definitely go down in history,” says Jalynn Hampton

There will be a virtual graduation that will broadcast on May 22nd.

The actual graduation is scheduled for July 25th.​

