CrimeStoppers of Union Parish offering reward for location of 18-year-old with warrants

UNION PARISH, La. — (7/20/19) CrimeStoppers of Union Parish is currently seeking Johnathan G. Marroquin, 18, of Farmerville on Failure to Appear warrants through 3rd Judicial District Court for Possession of Schedule II Narcotics.

Marroquin is known to frequent the Bernice and Ruston area.

If you have information on his location, contact CrimeStoppers at (318)-368-9679. A cash reward will be paid for information leading to an arrest.

