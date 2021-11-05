Crime Stoppers Of Union Parish to host a coat and blanket drive

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are gearing up for their Coat and Blanket Drive.

According to the release, they will be accepted donations of new or gently worn coats and/or blankets. The drive will start on Monday, November 8th through December 10th. The Crime Stoppers have set up drop off locations around Union Parish.

Courtesy: Crime Stoppers of Union Parish

If you are willing to participate you can drop off your donations at the following locations: