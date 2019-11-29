Authorities: Man wanted on three counts of failure to register, indecent behavior with a juvenile

OUACHITA PARISH, La. – (11/29/19) Crime stoppers needs your help locating a fugitive named Vincent Charles Robinson.

Vincent has three outstanding no bond warrants with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office for failing to register within 24 hours, failure to register, community notification and failure to appear for indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Probation and Parole in Lincoln Parish also hold no bond warrants for Vincent’s arrest.

Vincent is known to frequent the Booker T area.

Anyone who holds information on Vincent’s whereabouts are asked to submit tips to Crime Stoppers of North Delta.

