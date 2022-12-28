All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Crime Stoppers of Union Parish are trying to identify a person who is wanted in connection to a recent burglary.

Bridges Grocery in Spearsville was burglarized on December 24, 2020, shortly after midnight.

If you know who the person in the above picture is, or if you have any information about the burglary please call Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.

All calls are anonymous and a cash reward will be paid for information that leads to an arrest.