Local News

Crime Stoppers and the Union Parish Police Department are looking for a wanted man

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 12:45 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 12:45 AM CDT

UNION PARISH, La. - (6/18/19) Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is currently searching for Brent Neil Adkins, 30 of Downsville, La.

Adkins is wanted on charges of Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and probation violations.

If you know of his location, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.

A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News