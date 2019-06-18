Crime Stoppers and the Union Parish Police Department are looking for a wanted man

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UNION PARISH, La. - (6/18/19) Crime Stoppers of Union Parish is currently searching for Brent Neil Adkins, 30 of Downsville, La.

Adkins is wanted on charges of Domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and probation violations.

If you know of his location, contact Crime Stoppers at (318)-368-9679.

A cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest.

