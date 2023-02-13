WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, February 20, 2023, from 4:30 PM until 9 PM, Crawfish City in West Monroe will host Crawfish for Chance, a fundraising event. A local family, the Robinsons, will receive 20% of the proceeds from this event.

Chance Robinson, age 3, is the youngest son of Scotty and Ashley Robinson, and he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in July of 2022. Since his diagnosis, Chance has been receiving treatment at St. Jude’s in Memphis, Tennessee.

Photo courtesy of Crawfish City WM

Photo courtesy of Crawfish City WM

Photo courtesy of Crawfish City WM

Photo courtesy of Crawfish City WM

Chance has two older siblings named Chance and Conner. The Robinson family resides in West Monroe and are regular customers of Crawfish City. Ashley has been an educator at West Monroe High School for many years. Scotty is on the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and a local business owner. The Robison family has been a great contributor to the West Monroe community.

Crawfish City would like the opportunity to give back to the Robinson family and show their support for Chance.