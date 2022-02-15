MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Gigi’d Kountry Kitchen is one of the newest southern style restaurant in Monroe that is locally owned by Winnsboro native Keith McFarland. This restaurant offers a wide verity of southern style dishes but with a Louisiana soul food twist, along with unique desserts.

In the beginning of McFarland journey, he was cooking and selling out of his house. Then after some time he bought a food truck in 2016, which he then traveled all over Northeast Louisiana selling his unique southern style food. Finally, just one year ago McFarland opened Gigi’s Kountry Kitchen restaurant located at 7129 Desiared Street. Monroe, La.

“The journey in owning a business was not an easy one,” says owner Keith McFarland “there were many times I wanted to give up, but I had made a promise to my mom that I would become something of myself before she had passed away from breast cancer.” When McFarland was little, he spent most of time with his mom in the kitchen learning from her and seeing what he can help her with. Then by the age of nine, he was able to cook a full course meal for his entire family and he was the youngest of four kids. Now looking back at everything he learned from his mom, he would like to think some cooking methods she had rubbed off on him.

In total, Gigi’s Kountry Kitchen has been in business for the past six years and McFarland is looking forward to many more. The link below is their Facebook page, and Instagram page.

