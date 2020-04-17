Crash in Ouachita Parish kills pedestrian

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A early morning crash in Ouachita Parish claimed the life of a Monroe man Friday.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 5:30 AM on Friday just north of Richwood High School on Highway 165.

LSP says a 2018 Nissan Rouge, driven by 49-year-old Steven Stockstill of Columbia, was heading north on Highway 165. A pedestrian, 38-year-old Aaron Akins of Monroe, was walking in the northbound lane and was wearing dark colored clothes. Akins was struck by the Nissan.

Akins was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ouachita Parish Coroner’s Office. Stockstill was not injured in the crash.

Toxicology samples have been taken and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

