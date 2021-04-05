Crash in Morehouse Parish takes one man’s life

Mer Rouge, La– A head-on collision in Morehouse parish has claimed the life of a Bastrop man over the weekend.

According to Louisiana State Troop F, officers responded to an accident on Sunday, April 4 just before 12:15 pm to a two-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165, north of Mer Rouge.

The initial investigation reveals a 1994 Chevrolet Silverdo, driven by 61- year-old Elbert Harden, was traveling south on US HWy 165, when for unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the path of a Ford Expedition.

The crash caused the Expedition to run off the road and become overwhelmed with flames.

Harden was found wearing a seatbelt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passengers of the Expedition were all taken to a local hospital with injuries. Toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for evaluation.

The crash is still being investigated by Troop F, who has investigated a total of 13 fatal crashes resulting in 16 deaths so far in 2021.