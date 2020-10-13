Crash in Madison Parish claims life of Texas man

WEST MONROE, La. — A Monday night crash in Madison Parish claimed the life of a man from Fort Worth, Texas.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop F, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 near milepost 182 in Madison Parish shortly after 8 PM on Monday, October 12.

The investigation so far has revealed that a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 41-year-old Nathan Ribelin of Fort Worth, Texas, was heading east along on I-20 when, for reasons under investigation, the truck rear-ended a 1999 International 18-wheeler that was stopped for traffic. After the collision, the 18-wheeler struck another vehicle that was in front of it.

Ribelin, who was wearing his seatbelt, was taken to an area hospital but unfortunately later died from his injuries.

A toxicology sample has been taken and submitted for analysis. The crash is still under investigation.