Crash in Grant Parish kills Pollock woman

GRANT PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Troopers say a woman from Pollock was killed in a car wreck.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of Highway 167 and Louisiana Highway 8 on February 25 just after 12:30 p.m. Police say the crash claimed the life of 92-year-old Betty Colman of Pollock.

Police say during the course of their investigation they found a 2016 Honda CRV, driven by Nelson Bordelon, 86, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 8. Police believe as the Honda approached the intersection of U.S. Highway 167, Bordelon drove through a yellow light and then crossed into the northbound lanes of Highway 167 and hit a 2019 Dodge Ram heading north.

Police say Bordelon and his passenger, Colman, sustained moderate injuries and were transported to a local hospital. The driver of the Dodge Ram had minor injuries and refused treatment.

Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash is still under investigation.

Later in the day Thursday, Troop E was notified that Colman had succumbed to her injuries.