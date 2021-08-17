COVID-19 Vaccines: Monroe Convention Center hosts mass vaccination event

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Oschner Health and the New Orleans Saints teamed up to do countdown to kick-off here at the Monroe Convention Center.

Now, the reason it’s called countdown to kickoff is because If you come down and get vaccinated you will be entered into a drawing to win 2 free New Orleans Saints Tickets for a game this season.

Ashley Letsinger, Director of Operations at Oschner, says, ”We’re giving the Pfizer vaccine. We’re holding the vaccine [event] from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We’re holding a vaccination event in collaboration with the New Orleans Saints. We’re pushing the vaccination efforts and plus anybody that gets vaccinated today, is entered to win two New Orleans Saints tickets.”

Susie Coleman, a nurse at Ochsner Vaccination Clinic, says it’s not worth being unvaccinated.

“I feel that the benefits greatly outweigh the risk. Statistics show, at this point, that being unvaccinated is a high risk,” says Coleman.

Michele Cooper, another nurse at Ochsner Vaccination Clinic, says “You can go to Oschner Clinic, Oschner off South Grand, Walgreens, Walmart, anywhere. Please, go out and get vaccinated. It’s a matter of life and death. Thank you.”