COVID-19 hospitalization continues to rise in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is reporting another record high for numbers of people hospitalized with the new coronavirus. And, for the third time, the state on Wednesday reported a single-day increase of more than 1,000 cases of the highly contagious virus. Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, have been imploring people to take precautions, including wearing masks in public. The Health Department said Wednesday that 1,099 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus as of Tuesday evening. That is up from 664 on June 22. The state has had more than 38,500 cases of the virus.
