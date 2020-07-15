COVID-19 hospitalization continues to rise in Mississippi

FILE – In this May 27, 2020, file photo, a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment cleans gurneys in the emergency department intake area in New York. Hospital data related to the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. will now be collected by a private technology firm, rather than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — a move the Trump administration says will speed up reporting but one that concerns some public health leaders. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is reporting another record high for numbers of people hospitalized with the new coronavirus. And, for the third time, the state on Wednesday reported a single-day increase of more than 1,000 cases of the highly contagious virus. Gov. Tate Reeves and the state health officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs, have been imploring people to take precautions, including wearing masks in public. The Health Department said Wednesday that 1,099 people were hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of the virus as of Tuesday evening. That is up from 664 on June 22. The state has had more than 38,500 cases of the virus.

