COVID-19 changes to Twin Cities Fireworks show; Find how to view the show

WEST MONROE, La (07/02/20) — Fireworks will soon be lighting up the twin city skies, but until then, changes are being added to provide a safe fireworks show in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will have socially distance space marked off on the Vanguard Realty grassy lot in downtown which is located on the corner of Commerce and Wood Street,” said Adrienne LaFrance Wells, Downtown Manager City of West Monroe.

Each social distance square is about 12×12 feet, leaving plenty of room in between parties to social distance. And while it’s not required, it is recommended that you wear a mask when watching the fireworks.

If you don’t want to watch the fireworks in downtown West Monroe, “There’s also gonna be a viewing area over by Lazarre park on the levee. That has always kind of been where people gather. So we just invite people to come on out and bring their lawn chairs and their quilts and just enjoy responsibly, the viewing of the fireworks,” said LaFrance-Wells.

If the social distance squares are filled up, city managers say you can enjoy the show from your car or across the river in monroe.

“And of course the fireworks can be seen from both downtowns, it’ll be shot over the river, really beautiful view,” said LaFrance-Wells.

The show kicks off at 9 pm Saturday night and will also be live-streamed on the city of West Monroe Facebook page.

The following roads will be closed throughout the evening on the night of the fireworks: