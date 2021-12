MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) -- An ArkLaMiss couple is celebrating a major milestone. Seventy-one years ago, G. A. "Pete" and Ouida Davis made a promise to one another. That promise was a marriage. They have spent the last 71 years working, raising children, and traveling. The pair have navigated a lifetime together through the best and worst of times.

The two met back in 1950 in a café in Winnsboro, Louisiana. Pete tells me when he first saw her, he thought she was the most beautiful woman in all of Franklin Parish.