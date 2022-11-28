The Eagles are flying high, and have every reason to be, after snapping Glenbrook’s LHSAA long 17-game winning streak last Friday.

No. 3 OCS has another tough task on hand, topping No. 10 Ascension Catholic, with a trip to the Superdome on the line.

However, Steven Fitzhugh’s crew welcomes back a much needed piece to their lineup. Running back, Chad Strickland has been absent from the roster, since OCS’ Week One date with Watson Chapel (AR). He suffered a lower-body injury in the win over the Wildcats. He’s expected to dress out on Friday. But, his presence is much needed around this team.

“I was probably rushing more than I probably should have, ” says Strickland. “And, taking [physical therapy], harder than I should’ve been. But, to get back out here on the field with these guys is my top priority right now. And, I know they’re fighting every week to keep getting me back out here. And, I’m fighting every week to get back out here with them.”