Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 324 new cases, 19 new deaths on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 324 new cases and 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 148,193 and the total number of deaths to 4,787 for the state.

In Northeast Louisiana, 68 new cases and 1 new death were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 5,481 cases and 128 deaths. Also on Monday, both La Salle and Tensas parishes each rescinded 1 case from their total count. Franklin Parish reported 1 death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 5,481 cases, 128 deaths (40 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 1,086 cases, 30 deaths (5 new cases, 1 new death)

Lincoln Parish – 906 cases, 40 deaths (1 new case)

Union Parish – 825 cases, 39 deaths (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 791 cases, 7 deaths (1 new case)

Richland Parish – 687 cases, 9 deaths (1 new case)

Morehouse Parish – 597 cases, 17 deaths (2 new cases)

Winn Parish – 548 cases, 16 deaths (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 533 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 477 cases, 21 deaths (7 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 433 cases, 10 deaths (no change)

La Salle Parish – 381 cases, 5 deaths (1 case rescinded)

Catahoula Parish – 371 cases, 6 deaths (2 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 315 cases, 9 deaths (3 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 279 cases, 3 death (1 new case)

Tensas Parish – 146 cases, 1 death (1 case rescinded)

