Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,467 new cases, total of 56,236 with 3086 deaths

Baton Rouge, La. (June 26, 2020) — Due to a scheduled down time, the Louisiana Department of Health hasn’t provided an update since Friday.
The LDH website is now reflecting a total of 54,769 cases with 3,086 new deaths.
Bear in mind this numbers update is a reflection of 2 days worth of updates.
This shows a total of 1,467 new cases with 9 new deaths since Friday, June 28.
The state is also showing a total of 39,792 presumed recovered with 715 patients still hospitalized. There are 76 patients currently on ventilators.
Due to the downtime, we’re unable to provide an accurate representation of case increases in the current coverage area.
The following numbers per parish are just the current representation of the LDH website.
- Ouachita Parish – 2,267 cases, 73 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 464 cases, 14 deaths
- Union Parish – 412 cases, 24 deaths
- East Carroll Parish – 427 cases, 1 death
- Madison Parish – 347 cases, 2 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 312 cases, 18 deaths
- Winn Parish – 241 cases, 5 deaths
- Morehouse Parish – 336 cases, 8 deaths
- Jackson Parish – 209 cases, 16 deaths
- Richland Parish – 175 cases, 4 deaths
- Catahoula Parish – 188 cases, 3 deaths
- West Carroll Parish – 115 cases, 5 deaths
- Concordia Parish – 107 cases, 6 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 103 cases, 1 death
- La Salle Parish – 91 cases, 0 deaths
- Tensas Parish – 24 cases, 0 deaths