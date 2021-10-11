Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,464 new cases, 31 new deaths on October 11

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,464 new cases and 31 new deaths on Monday, October 11, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 748,793 and the total number of deaths to 14,204.
As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by 62 and the number of patients on ventilators decreased by 8 as of Monday; coming to a total of 525 hospitalized patients with 107 on ventilators.
In our area, 241 new cases and 7 new deaths were reported on Monday. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 31,009 total confirmed cases and 575 total confirmed deaths.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths:
- Ouachita Parish – 31,009 cases, 575 deaths (85 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Lincoln Parish – 6,957 cases, 115 deaths (63 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 4,411 cases, 114 deaths (7 new cases and 2 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 4,591 cases, 136 deaths (19 new cases)
- Union Parish –3,930 cases, 103 deaths (9 new cases and 1 new death)
- Richland Parish – 4,248 cases, 76 deaths (6 new cases)
- Concordia Parish –3,166 cases, 76 deaths (5 new cases and 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish –2,739 cases, 63 deaths (4 new cases and 1 new death)
- Madison Parish –2,204 cases, 52 deaths (2 new cases)
- Winn Parish –2,595 cases, 58 deaths (2 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish –1,922 cases, 47 deaths (11 new cases)
- La Salle Parish –2,691 cases, 45 deaths (8 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish –1,770 cases, 48 deaths (5 new case)
- East Carroll Parish –1,565 cases, 30 deaths (2 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 2,195 cases, 38 deaths (6 new cases)
- Tensas Parish –509 cases, 8 deaths (7 new cases)