Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,312 new cases, 16 new deaths on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,312 new cases and 16 new deaths on Sunday, February 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 419,891 and the total number of deaths to 9,292.

The number of probable cases rose by 181 to 56,905 on Sunday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 1,125 to a total of 362,986. The number of probable deaths fell by 1 to a total of 629 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 17 to 8,663. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased again on Sunday by 126 and the use of ventilators decreased by 9. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 875 with 142 on ventilators.

The Louisiana Department of Health began reporting COVID-19 vaccinations on Tuesday, December 22, 2020. On Thursday, February 11, 2021, the LDH reported 61,973 new vaccinations since Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Of those new vaccinations, 33,888 received their first doses while 28,085 received their second and final dose. So far, 699,334 doses have been administered in total. 2,000 healthcare providers across the state are participating in the vaccinations. This information will be updated on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

In Northeast Louisiana, 68 new cases and no new deaths were reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 15,998 total confirmed cases and 371 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: