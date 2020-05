Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 28,711 total cases, 1,927 total deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 1, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 710 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 28,711 with a total of 1,927 deaths.

LDH classifies a probable death as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result. This number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. Probable death counts will be updated weekly.”

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 730 cases, 21 deaths (59 new cases, 5 new deaths)

Franklin Parish – 130 cases, 3 deaths (3 new cases)

Union Parish – 125 cases, 6 deaths (11 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 85 cases, 8 deaths (2 new cases, 1 new deaths)

Richland Parish – 66 cases (10 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 52 cases, 4 deaths (1 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 39 cases, 4 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 40 cases, 2 deaths (6 new cases, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 38 cases, 2 deaths (6 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 40 cases, 2 death (8 new cases)

LaSalle Parish – 26 cases (4 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 20 cases (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 9 cases (1 new case)

Madison Parish – 7 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 1 case (no change)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.