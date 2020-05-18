Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reporting 277 new cases, 15 new deaths in Monday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 18, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is now reporting 277 new cases and 15 new deaths across the state. This brings the total number of cases across the state to 34,709 with a total of 2,440 deaths.

As of Saturday, May 16, 2020, there are 26,249 presumed recoveries from the coronavirus in Louisiana.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 28 new cases and 1 new death reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 956 cases and 31 deaths, an increase of 10 cases since Sunday’s update.

On Monday, Jackson Parish reported 1 new death.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 956 cases, 31 deaths (10 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 273 cases, 8 deaths (no change)

Union Parish – 243 cases, 14 deaths (1 new case)

Lincoln Parish – 121 cases, 13 deaths (no change)

Richland Parish – 107 cases, 1 death (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 106 cases, 3 death (no change)

Morehouse Parish – 93 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 70 cases, 10 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)

Winn Parish – 89 cases, 2 deaths (5 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 57 cases, 5 deaths (no change)

Caldwell Parish – 50 cases (no change)

La Salle Parish – 40 cases (no change)

East Carroll Parish – 37 cases (3 new cases)

Madison Parish – 24 cases (no change)

West Carroll Parish – 18 cases (5 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 5 cases (no change)

