Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 31,417 total cases as death total reaches 2,194

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 9, 2020) — The total number of cases across the state is now 31,417 with a total of 2,194 deaths.

The LDH is also reporting 20,316 presumed recoveries in Friday’s update.

This report shows an increase of 75 local cases.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 836 cases, 25 deaths (16 new cases)

Union Parish – 162 cases, 8 deaths (9 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 188 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Lincoln Parish – 106 cases, 11 deaths (3 new cases)

Richland Parish – 99 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 60 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)

Jackson Parish – 59 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)

Catahoula Parish – 83 cases, 2 death (24 new cases)

Winn Parish – 51 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 43 cases, 4 deaths (no changes)

Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (1 new case)

LaSalle Parish – 33 cases (2 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 17 cases (2 new cases)

Madison Parish – 12 cases (4 new cases)

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)

Tensas Parish – 6 cases (3 new cases)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.