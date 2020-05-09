Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 31,417 total cases as death total reaches 2,194

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 9, 2020) — The total number of cases across the state is now 31,417 with a total of 2,194 deaths.
The LDH is also reporting 20,316 presumed recoveries in Friday’s update.
This report shows an increase of 75 local cases.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 836 cases, 25 deaths (16 new cases)
- Union Parish – 162 cases, 8 deaths (9 new cases)
- Franklin Parish – 188 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)
- Lincoln Parish – 106 cases, 11 deaths (3 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 99 cases, 1 death (4 new cases)
- Morehouse Parish – 60 cases, 5 deaths (3 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 59 cases, 4 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 83 cases, 2 death (24 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 51 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 43 cases, 4 deaths (no changes)
- Caldwell Parish – 48 cases (1 new case)
- LaSalle Parish – 33 cases (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 17 cases (2 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 12 cases (4 new cases)
- West Carroll Parish – 4 cases (no change)
- Tensas Parish – 6 cases (3 new cases)
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.