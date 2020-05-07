Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 30,652 total cases as death total reaches 2,135

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 7, 2020) — The total number of cases across the state is now 30,652 with a total of 2,135 deaths.

The LDH is also reporting 20,316 presumed recoveries in Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 814 cases, 25 deaths

Union Parish – 151 cases, 8 deaths

Franklin Parish – 145 cases, 4 deaths

Lincoln Parish – 101 cases, 11 deaths

Richland Parish – 91 cases, 1 death

Morehouse Parish – 57 cases, 5 deaths

Jackson Parish – 57 cases, 4 deaths

Catahoula Parish – 46 cases, 2 death

Winn Parish – 48 cases, 2 deaths

Concordia Parish – 42 cases, 4 deaths

Caldwell Parish – 41 cases

LaSalle Parish – 30 cases

East Carroll Parish – 14 cases

Madison Parish – 8 cases

West Carroll Parish – 4 cases

Tensas Parish – 3 cases

