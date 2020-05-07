Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 30,652 total cases as death total reaches 2,135

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 7, 2020) — The total number of cases across the state is now 30,652 with a total of 2,135 deaths.
The LDH is also reporting 20,316 presumed recoveries in Thursday’s update.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 814 cases, 25 deaths
- Union Parish – 151 cases, 8 deaths
- Franklin Parish – 145 cases, 4 deaths
- Lincoln Parish – 101 cases, 11 deaths
- Richland Parish – 91 cases, 1 death
- Morehouse Parish – 57 cases, 5 deaths
- Jackson Parish – 57 cases, 4 deaths
- Catahoula Parish – 46 cases, 2 death
- Winn Parish – 48 cases, 2 deaths
- Concordia Parish – 42 cases, 4 deaths
- Caldwell Parish – 41 cases
- LaSalle Parish – 30 cases
- East Carroll Parish – 14 cases
- Madison Parish – 8 cases
- West Carroll Parish – 4 cases
- Tensas Parish – 3 cases
