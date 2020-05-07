Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 30,652 total cases as death total reaches 2,135

Breaking News
Local News
BATON ROUGE, La. (May 7, 2020) — The total number of cases across the state is now 30,652 with a total of 2,135 deaths.

The LDH is also reporting 20,316 presumed recoveries in Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

  • Ouachita Parish – 814 cases, 25 deaths
  • Union Parish – 151 cases, 8 deaths
  • Franklin Parish – 145 cases, 4 deaths
  • Lincoln Parish – 101 cases, 11 deaths
  • Richland Parish – 91 cases, 1 death
  • Morehouse Parish – 57 cases, 5 deaths
  • Jackson Parish – 57 cases, 4 deaths
  • Catahoula Parish – 46 cases, 2 death
  • Winn Parish – 48 cases, 2 deaths
  • Concordia Parish – 42 cases, 4 deaths
  • Caldwell Parish – 41 cases
  • LaSalle Parish – 30 cases
  • East Carroll Parish – 14 cases
  • Madison Parish – 8 cases
  • West Carroll Parish – 4 cases
  • Tensas Parish – 3 cases

