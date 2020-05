Coronavirus in Louisiana: State now reporting 29,340 total cases, 1,969 total deaths, 17,303 total presumed recovered

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 3, 2020) — Louisiana is reporting 200 new cases of COVID-19 and 19 new deaths according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) website.

This brings the total number of cases across the state to 29,340 with a total of 1,969 deaths.

LDH classifies a probable death as “deaths identified by coroners and/or physicians as COVID-19 deaths or as probable/suspected/possible COVID-19 deaths without a lab positive result. This number could change if pending test results turn out positive or negative. Probable death counts will be updated weekly.”

There have been 38 new reported cases in local parishes with a total of 8 additional deaths reported in Lincoln Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: