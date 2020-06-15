Coronavirus in Louisiana: Monday’s update reports 553 new cases, 5 new deaths, 3,113 more presumed recoveries

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 15, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 553 new cases and 5 new deaths on Monday, June 15. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 47,172 and the total number of deaths to 2,906. The LDH also reported 3,113 more presumed recoveries, bringing the total to 37,017.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 100 new cases reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,813 cases and 59 deaths, an increase of 31 cases since Sunday’s update.

The LDH also reported 12 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 568. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators has remained the same, a total of 76.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:

Ouachita Parish – 1,813 cases, 59 deaths (31 new cases)

Franklin Parish – 424 cases, 13 deaths (9 new cases)

Union Parish – 422 cases, 20 deaths (11 new cases)

Madison Parish – 286 cases, 2 deaths (16 new cases)

East Carroll Parish – 243 cases (8 new cases)

Lincoln Parish – 241 cases, 18 deaths (6 new cases)

Winn Parish – 214 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)

Richland Parish – 164 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

Jackson Parish – 162 cases, 15 deaths (4 new cases)

Morehouse Parish – 161 cases, 6 deaths (3 new cases)

Catahoula Parish – 131 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)

West Carroll Parish – 115 cases, 3 death (3 new cases)

Concordia Parish – 107 cases, 5 deaths (2 new cases)

Caldwell Parish – 83 cases, 1 death (no change)

La Salle Parish – 80 cases (3 new cases)

Tensas Parish – 22 cases (no change)

