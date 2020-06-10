Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 418 new cases, 11 new deaths in Wednesday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 10, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 418 new cases and 11 new deaths on Wednesday, June 10. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 44,030 and the total number of deaths to 2,855.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 101 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,592 cases and 57 deaths, an increase of 49 cases and 1 deaths since Tuesday’s update. Also on Tuesday, Morehouse Parish reported 1 new death.
The LDH also reported 19 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 549. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators increased by 5, bringing the total to 72.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 1,592 cases, 57 deaths (49 new cases, 1 new deaths)
- Franklin Parish – 391 cases, 12 deaths (1 new case)
- Union Parish – 375 cases, 20 deaths (9 new cases)
- Madison Parish – 221 cases, 2 deaths (2 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 208 cases (3 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 194 cases, 2 deaths (4 new cases)
- Lincoln Parish – 193 cases, 18 deaths (9 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 157 cases, 3 deaths (no change)
- Morehouse Parish – 136 cases, 6 deaths (1 new case, 1 new death)
- Jackson Parish – 148 cases, 15 deaths (9 new cases)
- Catahoula Parish – 123 cases, 3 deaths (2 new cases)
- Concordia Parish – 97 cases, 5 deaths (no change)
- West Carroll Parish – 99 cases, 1 death (9 new cases)
- Caldwell Parish – 76 cases, 1 death (2 new cases)
- La Salle Parish – 67 cases (1 new case)
- Tensas Parish – 21 cases (no change)