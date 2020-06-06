Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 497 new cases, 13 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 6, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 497 new cases and 13 new deaths on Saturday, June 6. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,486 and the total number of deaths to 2,814. This comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards signed an order on Thursday that moves Louisiana into Phase Two of Reopening.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 146 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,432 cases and 53 deaths, an increase of 36 cases and 2 deaths since Friday’s update.

The LDH reported 22 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 582. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators increased by 2, bringing the total to 77.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: