Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 442 new cases, 19 new deaths in Wednesday’s update

BATON ROUGE, La. — (June 11, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 442 new cases and 19 new deaths on Thursday, June 11. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 44,472 and the total number of deaths to 2,874.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 93 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,631 cases and 57 deaths, an increase of 39 cases since Wednesday’s update. Also on Wednesday, Franklin Parish and Winn Parish both reported 1 new death each.

The LDH also reported 4 additional hospitalizations, bringing the total to 553. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators increased by 5, bringing the total to 77.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: