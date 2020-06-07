Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 330 new cases, 11 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 6, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 330 new cases and 11 new deaths on Sunday, June 7. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,816 and the total number of deaths to 2,825.
In Northeast Louisiana, there were 87 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,470 cases and 54 deaths, an increase of 38 cases and 1 death since Saturday’s update.
The LDH reported 7 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 575. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total to 74.
There were 2 new deaths reported today, 1 new death in Ouachita Parish and the first reported death in West Carroll Parish.
Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death:
- Ouachita Parish – 1,470 cases, 54 deaths (38 new cases, 1 new death)
- Franklin Parish – 386 cases, 12 deaths (2 new cases)
- Union Parish – 348 cases, 20 deaths (4 new cases)
- East Carroll Parish – 195 cases (8 new cases)
- Winn Parish – 186 cases, 2 deaths (3 new case)
- Lincoln Parish – 173 cases, 17 deaths (4 new cases)
- Richland Parish – 153 cases, 3 deaths (4 new case)
- Morehouse Parish – 133 cases, 5 deaths (no change)
- Madison Parish – 209 cases, 2 deaths (10 new cases)
- Jackson Parish – 131 cases, 15 deaths (1 new case)
- Catahoula Parish – 121 cases, 3 deaths (1 new case)
- Concordia Parish – 96 cases, 5 deaths (no change)
- Caldwell Parish – 71 cases, 1 death (no change)
- West Carroll Parish – 84 cases, 1 death (10 new cases, 1st reported death)
- La Salle Parish – 61 cases (2 new cases)
- Tensas Parish – 21 cases (no change)