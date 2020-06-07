Coronavirus in Louisiana: Lousiana reporting 330 new cases, 11 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (June 6, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 330 new cases and 11 new deaths on Sunday, June 7. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 42,816 and the total number of deaths to 2,825.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were 87 new cases and 2 new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,470 cases and 54 deaths, an increase of 38 cases and 1 death since Saturday’s update.

The LDH reported 7 fewer hospitalizations, bringing the total to 575. The number of those hospitalized who are also using ventilators decreased by 3, bringing the total to 74.

There were 2 new deaths reported today, 1 new death in Ouachita Parish and the first reported death in West Carroll Parish.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: