Coronavirus in Louisiana: Louisiana growing closer to 40,000 total cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (5/31/20) – Today’s update reflected a total of 39,916 cases state wide with 2,686 total deaths.

This update shows a total of 339 new cases and 6 new deaths throughout the state.

The update reflects a total of 84 new cases in Northeast Louisiana.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were no new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,248 cases and 41 deaths, an increase of 29 cases since Saturday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: