Coronavirus in Louisiana: LDH website back up and running! Today’s update reflects 2 days worth of numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (May 29, 2020) — The Louisiana Department of Health experienced technical difficulties so today’s numbers reflect two days worth of updates!

Once the technical issues were resolved, the Louisiana Department of Health updated the cases and testing data for today’s noon update.

Today’s update reflected a total of 39,577 cases state wide with 2,680 total deaths.

In Northeast Louisiana, there were no new deaths reported. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 1,219 cases and 41 deaths, an increase of 53 cases since Thursday’s update.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting cases and death: