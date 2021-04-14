Coronavirus in Louisiana: 386 new cases, 9 new deaths reported on Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Health reported 386 new cases and 9 new deaths on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, bringing the total number of cases to 450,673 and the total number of deaths to 10,264.

The number of probable cases rose by 135 to 66,892 on Wednesday while the total number of confirmed cases rose by 259 to a total of 383,781. The number of probable deaths stayed the same for a total of 879 and the total number of confirmed deaths rose by 9 to 9,385. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s total cases and the previous update because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out-of-state cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by 5 on Wednesday and the use of ventilators stayed the same. This brings the total number of hospitalized patients to 325 with 49 on ventilators.

In Northeast Louisiana, 39 new cases were reported while 5 cases were rescinded. Ouachita Parish is still reporting the most cases and deaths in our area with 16,369 total confirmed cases and 402 total confirmed deaths.

Here is a list of local parishes reporting confirmed cases and deaths: