MONROE, La (02/27/20) -- Paul Nelson, an economics professor at the University of Louisiana at Monroe says there hasn't been a drastic decline in the business economy, but over time, delays will be seen if businesses can't get certain products to consumers.

When the first signs of coronavirus made headlines, tourism and airline companies were among the first to be economically affected. A few months later, businesses that get items from china are slowly starting to see the impact. Nelson says it shouldn't affect a large number of businesses.