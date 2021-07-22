COOL KIDS: Rayville non-profit works to end bullying and develop leaders of tomorrow

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A non-profit organization in Rayville is helping the youth and teaching them how to avoid and prevent bullying.

Cool Kids is the organization that is determined to develop leaders and not followers.

We sent our own, Jesse Davis, to check out their new program. Davis says the kids even did a skit on bullying and the harm that it can cause.

Cool Kids is a non-profit organization and if anyone wants to help is more than welcome to donate.

The Cool Kids owner, Mrs. Deanna Hubbard says, “We are non-profit. 100% goes back into this program. We don’t spend anything on salary. 100% goes into the program and right now we are in desperate need of ink. We are in desperate need of arts and crafts. We are in desperate need of food cause I do have a feeding program and we make sure we feed them breakfast and lunch.”

If you want more information or if you would like to donate to this program you can reach out to them on their Facebook page or click here.